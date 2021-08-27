Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Verity Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,852 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,640 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after buying an additional 2,363,600 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $71,936,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.10. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

