Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,642 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COG. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 114,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 12,405 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 14.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 59,948 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on COG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.15. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $324.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.52 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 102.33%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

