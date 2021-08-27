Verity Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,710 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,246.7% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 942,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,295,000 after purchasing an additional 872,718 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.8% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 118,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 206,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,043 shares during the last quarter. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.36. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In related news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Argus upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

