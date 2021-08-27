Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will report $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.31 and the highest is $1.40. Verizon Communications posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Verizon Communications.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 10,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 72,417 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 782,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $45,531,000 after buying an additional 57,278 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verizon Communications (VZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.