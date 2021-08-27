Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VRCA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of VRCA stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $303.77 million, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Ted White bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,966 shares in the company, valued at $218,561.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO A Brian Davis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.89 per share, with a total value of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,581. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $113,725. 42.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Knott David M grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the period. 36.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

