Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director Sells $166,357.26 in Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Director John Richard Stamm sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $166,357.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Richard Stamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, John Richard Stamm sold 16,000 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $303,680.00.

Shares of VERX opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -166.45. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 903,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,861,000 after buying an additional 425,667 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $6,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex during the 1st quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Vertex by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VERX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vertex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

