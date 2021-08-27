Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $14.00. 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 24,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 7.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

