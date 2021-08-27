Viacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.66 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $7.66 million and $84,575.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.00357876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.