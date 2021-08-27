Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $76.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Shares of Victoria’s Secret stock opened at $70.10 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 12-month low of $47.97 and a 12-month high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

