Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Receives $27.19 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.19.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VCISY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays set a $27.19 price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. Vinci has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions and Contracting. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

