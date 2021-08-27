Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.81 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post $98.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $121.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $62.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $387.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.00 million to $447.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $488.69 million, with estimates ranging from $441.00 million to $559.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 7.9% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

VNOM traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,249. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.05 and a beta of 2.80. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 471.43%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

