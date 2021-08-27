Vipstar Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $42.00 (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.34 million and $42.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vipstar Coin alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001128 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded up 81% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00035844 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00021379 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vipstar Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vipstar Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.