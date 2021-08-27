Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.77 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will post $111.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.60 million to $118.93 million. Vir Biotechnology reported sales of $1.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5,691.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full year sales of $298.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.76 million to $463.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $639.03 million, with estimates ranging from $234.86 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vir Biotechnology.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 162.75% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

In other news, insider Phillip Pang sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $414,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,802.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $50,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,130 shares of company stock worth $7,008,900 in the last 90 days. 30.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 208,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 158,277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 81.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,849,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,005,000 after buying an additional 32,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 402,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,643,000 after acquiring an additional 308,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 932,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43. Vir Biotechnology has a one year low of $25.31 and a one year high of $141.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of -1.73.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.