Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Down 99.5% in August

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the July 29th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Virtual Medical International stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03. Virtual Medical International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.93.
Virtual Medical International Company Profile
See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Virtual Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtual Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.