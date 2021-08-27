Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Short Interest Down 99.5% in August

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the July 29th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Virtual Medical International stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03. Virtual Medical International has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.93.

Virtual Medical International Company Profile

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

