Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Short Interest Update

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a growth of 408.6% from the July 29th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFJ. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 663.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at about $182,000.

Get Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund alerts:

Shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,522. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a one year low of $11.39 and a one year high of $15.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Dividend Interest & Premium Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.