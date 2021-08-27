Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,098 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.69. 6,327,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,160,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.