VMware (NYSE:VMW) Issues Earnings Results

VMware (NYSE:VMW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

VMW stock traded down $10.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,154. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.29. VMware has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

