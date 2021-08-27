Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €69.00 ($81.18) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.90 ($95.18) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.64 ($76.04).

Shares of ETR VNA opened at €57.56 ($67.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of €57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Vonovia has a one year low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a one year high of €62.74 ($73.81).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

