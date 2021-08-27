Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Stake Trimmed by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Vontier by 3,206.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,148. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 13.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.95. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

