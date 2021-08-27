VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II’s (NASDAQ:VPCBU) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on September 1st

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II’s (NASDAQ:VPCBU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 1st. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 5th. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VPCBU opened at $10.17 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

