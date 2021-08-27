Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to report $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the lowest is $1.40 billion. Vulcan Materials reported sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.08 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after buying an additional 597,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,073,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,268,000 after buying an additional 184,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after buying an additional 336,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,121,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after buying an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $187.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $119.28 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.