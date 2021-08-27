W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 18.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after buying an additional 37,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 311,098 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after purchasing an additional 225,327 shares in the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $76.61 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.68 and a 52-week high of $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

