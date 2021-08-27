Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €148.18 ($174.33).

WCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday.

ETR:WCH traded down €0.80 ($0.94) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €148.00 ($174.12). 66,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.53. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 12 month high of €146.35 ($172.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €129.89.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

