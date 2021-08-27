Wajax (WJX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Wajax (TSE: WJX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00.

8/9/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$31.00.

Wajax stock opened at C$24.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.05. The company has a market cap of C$518.04 million and a P/E ratio of 10.61. Wajax Co. has a 52-week low of C$11.21 and a 52-week high of C$25.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Wajax’s payout ratio is presently 44.11%.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

