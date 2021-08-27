Wajax (WJX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Wajax (TSE: WJX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/9/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/9/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$24.00 to C$26.00.
- 8/9/2021 – Wajax had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$31.00.
Wajax stock opened at C$24.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.05. The company has a market cap of C$518.04 million and a P/E ratio of 10.61. Wajax Co. has a 52-week low of C$11.21 and a 52-week high of C$25.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Wajax’s payout ratio is presently 44.11%.
Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.