Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,756 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walmart by 552.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,480 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walmart by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $746,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.89. 230,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,362,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $184,299,030.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,307,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,316,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,252,866. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

