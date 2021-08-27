Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $128.53

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $128.53 and last traded at $128.53, with a volume of 21048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.23.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $1,323,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,000,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Waste Connections by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,860,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,548,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877,959 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,327,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,348 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,383,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,774,000 after acquiring an additional 495,097 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 31.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,608,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,150,000 after acquiring an additional 385,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

