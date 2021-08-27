Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Waterco Limited (ASX:WAT) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a boost from Waterco’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.73.
About Waterco
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Waterco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.