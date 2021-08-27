Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 203 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.33. 586,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,347,422. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $60.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

