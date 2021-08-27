Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $509,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.62. The company had a trading volume of 29,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $236.33. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

