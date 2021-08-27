Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,638 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on F. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

F stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,335,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.03. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

