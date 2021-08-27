WCM Investment Management LLC Has $293.77 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,065,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,403 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $293,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Synopsys by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 3,345.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total value of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,467 shares of company stock valued at $106,713,948 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock traded up $6.04 on Friday, reaching $332.55. 10,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,033. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $327.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.30.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

