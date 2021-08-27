WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 23,122 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,293,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,122 shares during the quarter. Amphenol makes up 1.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.05% of Amphenol worth $430,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after buying an additional 22,991,845 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 7,327.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,338,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $570,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,226,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,436,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luc Walter sold 82,400 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.59, for a total value of $6,063,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,334,220 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.61.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,940. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $76.03.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

