WCM Investment Management LLC Takes Position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 395,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the first quarter valued at $15,701,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NeoGames by 80,981.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 262,379 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,251,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at $3,587,000. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

NGMS traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,887. The company has a market capitalization of $912.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.03. NeoGames S.A. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their price target on NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeoGames presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

About NeoGames

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

