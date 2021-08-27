Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Down to $54.52

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.52, but opened at $50.00. Weibo shares last traded at $49.58, with a volume of 19,594 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.33, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 9.62%. Weibo’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo during the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

