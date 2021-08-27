Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Short Interest Down 81.6% in August

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 81.6% from the July 29th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Weichai Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.
Shares of Weichai Power stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. Weichai Power has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23.
About Weichai Power
Weichai Power Co Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of diesel engines. It operates through the following business segments: Diesel Engines; Automobiles and Other Major Automobile Components; Other Components; Import & Export Services; and Forklift Trucks and Supply Chain Solution.
