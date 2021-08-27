Wells Fargo & Company Raises Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $19.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities upgraded Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.89.

NYSE:AR opened at $12.86 on Monday. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 4.76.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 29.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

