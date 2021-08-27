Wells Fargo & Company Raises Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $62.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.40. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.42, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $535,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $3,908,100. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.