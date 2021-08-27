Westchester Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.0% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 18.9% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $44.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,873.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,045. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,613.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,848.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

