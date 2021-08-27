Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,863 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $13,438,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $472,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $71,936,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $25,942,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $4,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.94 and a one year high of $38.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.10.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

