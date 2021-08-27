Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $839,000 Stock Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 22.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 62,423 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 21,766 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 857,528 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 404,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,932,000 after acquiring an additional 40,821 shares during the period. 8.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VOD shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.34.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.