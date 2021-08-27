Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after acquiring an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.96. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $75.46 and a 52 week high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

