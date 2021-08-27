Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the specialty retailer on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

Williams-Sonoma has raised its dividend payment by 27.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Williams-Sonoma has a dividend payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Williams-Sonoma to earn $11.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

NYSE:WSM opened at $186.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.83.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $4,964,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Williams-Sonoma worth $75,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

