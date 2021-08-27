Wing (WING) Market Capitalization Achieves $40.01 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Wing has a total market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002379 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00053801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00128538 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.48 or 0.00154045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,062.05 or 0.98095017 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $486.80 or 0.00993568 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,252.66 or 0.06638702 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars.

