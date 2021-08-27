Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.12

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.12 and last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 52944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.12.

The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WIT. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

