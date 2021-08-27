WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.11 and last traded at $38.11. Approximately 616,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,209,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 87.9% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,120,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,653,000 after buying an additional 1,927,561 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 273.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,814,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,336,000 after buying an additional 1,328,931 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 714,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after buying an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 686,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,942,000 after buying an additional 15,429 shares during the period. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC grew its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 674,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,434,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period.

