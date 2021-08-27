WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the July 29th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DGRS stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.42. 4,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,694. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68.

Get WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGRS. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $787,000.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.