Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 317,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,324 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Workday were worth $75,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $534,985,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 23.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $384,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 124.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Workday by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $246.76 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.81 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of -347.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$250.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.16.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

