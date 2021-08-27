Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

WDAY opened at $246.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.54 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Workday has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$250.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.16.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total transaction of $563,845.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

