Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Hold Rating at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. Cowen currently has a C$250.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WDAY. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised Workday from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.16.

Workday stock opened at $246.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -347.54 and a beta of 1.26. Workday has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $938,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

