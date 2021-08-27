Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Analysts at Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.77.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $27.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $195.81 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a PE ratio of -385.63 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,248,727.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,556 shares of company stock valued at $30,585,135. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

